ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Faces Allegations: A Call for Investigation

Karim Khan, the prosecutor for the International Criminal Court (ICC), has requested the body's oversight mechanism to commence an investigation into serious misconduct allegations leveled against him. Khan has vowed complete cooperation with the inquiry in a recent social media statement.

Despite the accusations, the independent oversight body and the ICC's governing organ have not yet responded to calls for an investigation. Notably, the alleged victim did not confirm the allegations during discussions with the oversight body, preventing any formal inquiry from being initiated.

The ICC is responsible for prosecuting serious international crimes, including war crimes and genocide. This development comes amid review of Khan's request for arrest warrants against prominent figures such as Israel's Prime Minister and Hamas leaders.

