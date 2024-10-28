Left Menu

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Faces Allegations: A Call for Investigation

Karim Khan, the ICC prosecutor, has requested the oversight body to investigate allegations of misconduct against him. He denies the accusations and promises full cooperation. The Independent Oversight Mechanism has refrained from launching a formal inquiry, despite being notified by the ICC's governing body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:31 IST
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Faces Allegations: A Call for Investigation
Prosecutor

Karim Khan, the prosecutor for the International Criminal Court (ICC), has requested the body's oversight mechanism to commence an investigation into serious misconduct allegations leveled against him. Khan has vowed complete cooperation with the inquiry in a recent social media statement.

Despite the accusations, the independent oversight body and the ICC's governing organ have not yet responded to calls for an investigation. Notably, the alleged victim did not confirm the allegations during discussions with the oversight body, preventing any formal inquiry from being initiated.

The ICC is responsible for prosecuting serious international crimes, including war crimes and genocide. This development comes amid review of Khan's request for arrest warrants against prominent figures such as Israel's Prime Minister and Hamas leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024