Left Menu

Rising Attacks on Security Forces in Northwest Pakistan

Two security personnel were killed in an attack on a bomb disposal unit in northwest Pakistan, while another was kidnapped from a mosque in a separate incident. Security forces have launched a search operation to find the attackers. These incidents reflect increasing militant aggression in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 29-10-2024 00:55 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 00:55 IST
Rising Attacks on Security Forces in Northwest Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident on Monday, two security personnel were killed and two injured when militants ambushed a bomb disposal unit in northwest Pakistan's South Waziristan district, near the Afghan border.

The attack in Jannata underscores the persistent threats facing security forces in the volatile region. Officials have responded by sealing off the area and launching an intensive search operation to apprehend those responsible.

In another alarming development, a security officer was kidnapped while praying at a mosque in Alikhel, Peshawar. This kidnapping adds to the rising number of such incidents targeting police and FC personnel in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over recent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024