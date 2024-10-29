Rising Attacks on Security Forces in Northwest Pakistan

In a tragic incident on Monday, two security personnel were killed and two injured when militants ambushed a bomb disposal unit in northwest Pakistan's South Waziristan district, near the Afghan border.

The attack in Jannata underscores the persistent threats facing security forces in the volatile region. Officials have responded by sealing off the area and launching an intensive search operation to apprehend those responsible.

In another alarming development, a security officer was kidnapped while praying at a mosque in Alikhel, Peshawar. This kidnapping adds to the rising number of such incidents targeting police and FC personnel in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over recent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)