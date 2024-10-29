Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israel Bans UNRWA Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Israel's parliament passed a law to ban the UN agency UNRWA from operating in the country, citing links to terrorist activities. The move has sparked concern among Western allies. It coincides with intense military actions in Gaza, and renewed ceasefire talks led by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 04:25 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 04:25 IST
Tensions Escalate: Israel Bans UNRWA Amidst Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, Israel's parliament passed a law on Monday banning the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from operating within the country. The decision has raised alarms among some Western allies, who fear it could exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. Israeli officials cited the involvement of certain UNRWA staff in recent terrorist activities, including an attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, as the catalyst for the ban. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the need for accountability, stating, "UNRWA workers involved in terrorist activities against Israel must be held accountable."

The head of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, expressed strong opposition to the new law, claiming it contravenes the U.N. charter and international law. Lazzarini argued that this decision is part of a broader campaign to delegitimize UNRWA's role in supporting Palestine refugees, as he stated on the social media platform X. The ban occurs amid intensified Israeli military operations in northern Gaza, which trapped 100,000 civilians according to Palestinian emergency services, and a contentious raid on a hospital in the Jabalia camp which Israel claims housed suspected militants.

The escalating conflict saw Israel conduct airstrikes in Lebanon and defensive bombings of Iranian targets in response to recent missile attacks. Meanwhile, talks led by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar to broker a ceasefire resumed, with a proposal on the table for a two-day truce to exchange hostages. Despite ongoing international negotiations, the violence persists, with Israel determined to continue its offensive until Hamas is fully eradicated. Concerns are mounting over the broader implications for Middle Eastern stability and global oil supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024