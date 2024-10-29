Tensions Escalate: Israel Bans UNRWA Amidst Ongoing Conflict

In a controversial move, Israel's parliament passed a law on Monday banning the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from operating within the country. The decision has raised alarms among some Western allies, who fear it could exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. Israeli officials cited the involvement of certain UNRWA staff in recent terrorist activities, including an attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, as the catalyst for the ban. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the need for accountability, stating, "UNRWA workers involved in terrorist activities against Israel must be held accountable."

The head of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, expressed strong opposition to the new law, claiming it contravenes the U.N. charter and international law. Lazzarini argued that this decision is part of a broader campaign to delegitimize UNRWA's role in supporting Palestine refugees, as he stated on the social media platform X. The ban occurs amid intensified Israeli military operations in northern Gaza, which trapped 100,000 civilians according to Palestinian emergency services, and a contentious raid on a hospital in the Jabalia camp which Israel claims housed suspected militants.

The escalating conflict saw Israel conduct airstrikes in Lebanon and defensive bombings of Iranian targets in response to recent missile attacks. Meanwhile, talks led by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar to broker a ceasefire resumed, with a proposal on the table for a two-day truce to exchange hostages. Despite ongoing international negotiations, the violence persists, with Israel determined to continue its offensive until Hamas is fully eradicated. Concerns are mounting over the broader implications for Middle Eastern stability and global oil supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)