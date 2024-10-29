Left Menu

Choe Son Hui's Moscow Mission: Strengthening North Korea-Russia Military Ties

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui visits Moscow for the second time in six weeks, amid rising concerns over Pyongyang's involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine. The visit follows agreements to enhance ties made at the June 2024 summit and confirms the dispatch of North Korean troops to Russia.

29-10-2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korea's Foreign Minister, Choe Son Hui, is making her way to Moscow for the second time in six weeks, sparking concerns about potential North Korean involvement in Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine. This crucial visit comes as leaders aim to strengthen military connections between Pyongyang and Moscow.

According to the Russian embassy, Choe, who heads a delegation, was seen off by Russia's ambassador to Pyongyang. The visit aligns with a strategic dialogue agreed during a summit in June 2024, focusing on enhancing bilateral relations between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and Russia.

The implications of increased military collaboration have raised alarm bells, with NATO and the U.S. expressing deep concerns about the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia's Kursk region. Recent meetings between North Korean and Russian leaders have further solidified military ties, leading to a comprehensive strategic partnership, including mutual defense commitments.

