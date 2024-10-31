Left Menu

Kochi Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Attempting Murder of Employer

An auto-rickshaw driver in Kochi was arrested for allegedly attempting to murder his employer, a woman, following a dispute over their vehicle’s collection. The suspect, Deepu, fled the scene immediately after the attack, which left the woman with severe neck injuries. She is currently in treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 31-10-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 17:45 IST
Kochi Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Attempting Murder of Employer
Deepu
  • Country:
  • India

An auto-rickshaw driver in Kochi has been apprehended following allegations of attempted murder. The accused, identified as Deepu, was arrested on Thursday.

The incident, according to the police, unfolded on Wednesday evening in Eloor after a verbal altercation over sharing the vehicle's collection with his employer, escalated. Deepu attacked her with a weapon, authorities reported.

The woman sustained severe neck injuries in the assault and is presently receiving care in a private hospital. The accused managed to flee but was subsequently captured by law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024