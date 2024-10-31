Kochi Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Attempting Murder of Employer
An auto-rickshaw driver in Kochi was arrested for allegedly attempting to murder his employer, a woman, following a dispute over their vehicle’s collection. The suspect, Deepu, fled the scene immediately after the attack, which left the woman with severe neck injuries. She is currently in treatment.
An auto-rickshaw driver in Kochi has been apprehended following allegations of attempted murder. The accused, identified as Deepu, was arrested on Thursday.
The incident, according to the police, unfolded on Wednesday evening in Eloor after a verbal altercation over sharing the vehicle's collection with his employer, escalated. Deepu attacked her with a weapon, authorities reported.
The woman sustained severe neck injuries in the assault and is presently receiving care in a private hospital. The accused managed to flee but was subsequently captured by law enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
