Global Diplomatic Diary: Key International Political Events

The Global Diplomatic Diary offers a sweeping view of upcoming political and general news events across the globe. It features key movements by world leaders and policymakers, reflecting the dynamic nature of international relations.

On October 31, significant events include Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Vienna and other diplomatic meetings scheduled in Ankara, Athens, and Beijing. These gatherings underline pressing global issues like peace in Europe and international cooperation.

In the weeks ahead, the diary outlines a series of strategic visits and summits, such as the EU Foreign Affairs Council and the G20 summit in Brazil. These events demonstrate the ongoing dialogue between nations on economic governance, security, and environmental issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)