Empowering Resettlement: A Call for Bru Village Committees
The Tipra Motha Party seeks the creation of distinct village committees for Bru resettlement areas in Tripura, where Bru families have been settling since 2020. This measure aims to better represent Bru communities in local governance structures, as current village committees in TTAADC exclude them.
The Tipra Motha Party (TMP), in alliance with the ruling BJP and in charge of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), has put forth a demand for the creation of new village committees dedicated to each Bru resettlement village.
At present, TTAADC comprises 587 village committees functioning like Gram Panchayats, yet there is a notable absence of village committees for the Bru people, who have established themselves in 13 localities within Tripura as per a tripartite agreement.
Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, TMP's leader, shared with journalists that the party submitted a memorandum to the State Election Commissioner, Saradhindu Chowdhury, to advocate for the establishment of these committees and expedite the pending village committee elections, stalled for over three years.
