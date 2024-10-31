Tensions Erupt: Thirteen Detained in Fatal Sundargarh Clash
Thirteen individuals were detained in Odisha's Sundargarh district after a violent clash between two nomadic groups resulted in five fatalities and four injuries. The violence, suspected to stem from an extra-marital affair, saw the intervention of police forces, who conducted a search across neighboring districts.
- Country:
- India
A violent clash between two nomadic groups in Odisha's Sundargarh district led to the death of five individuals, including three women, police confirmed. The clash occurred late Tuesday at Karamadihi village within the Sundergarh Sadar police station area.
Four people were left critically injured and are currently receiving treatment at the Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital. Authorities suspect the violence was triggered by an extra-marital affair.
In response, police launched a manhunt and successfully detained 13 suspects, seven of whom are women, from a neighboring district. The detainees are reportedly from the states of Jharkhand and Bihar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Sundargarh
- clash
- nomadic groups
- detained
- extra-marital affair
- police
- violence
- Jharkhand
- Bihar
ALSO READ
Seoul Court Clears Former Police Chief in Itaewon Tragedy
Police Thwart Plot to Attack Bollywood Star Salman Khan
Police Nab Sharpshooter in High-Stakes Encounter
Clash in Bahraich: Five Suspects Arrested After Police Encounter
Bahraich violence: Five suspects trying to flee to Nepal arrested after encounter, two suffer gunshot injuries, says UP police official.