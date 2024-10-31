Tensions Erupt: Thirteen Detained in Fatal Sundargarh Clash

A violent clash between two nomadic groups in Odisha's Sundargarh district led to the death of five individuals, including three women, police confirmed. The clash occurred late Tuesday at Karamadihi village within the Sundergarh Sadar police station area.

Four people were left critically injured and are currently receiving treatment at the Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital. Authorities suspect the violence was triggered by an extra-marital affair.

In response, police launched a manhunt and successfully detained 13 suspects, seven of whom are women, from a neighboring district. The detainees are reportedly from the states of Jharkhand and Bihar.

