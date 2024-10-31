Left Menu

Tensions Erupt: Thirteen Detained in Fatal Sundargarh Clash

Thirteen individuals were detained in Odisha's Sundargarh district after a violent clash between two nomadic groups resulted in five fatalities and four injuries. The violence, suspected to stem from an extra-marital affair, saw the intervention of police forces, who conducted a search across neighboring districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 31-10-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 19:48 IST
Tensions Erupt: Thirteen Detained in Fatal Sundargarh Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent clash between two nomadic groups in Odisha's Sundargarh district led to the death of five individuals, including three women, police confirmed. The clash occurred late Tuesday at Karamadihi village within the Sundergarh Sadar police station area.

Four people were left critically injured and are currently receiving treatment at the Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital. Authorities suspect the violence was triggered by an extra-marital affair.

In response, police launched a manhunt and successfully detained 13 suspects, seven of whom are women, from a neighboring district. The detainees are reportedly from the states of Jharkhand and Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024