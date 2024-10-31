Left Menu

Firecracker Blaze Rocks Bokaro: Shops Reduced to Ashes

A fire engulfed several firecracker shops in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, with no casualties reported. The blaze occurred near Garga Bridge. While the fire was extinguished, shopkeepers lamented their losses and sought compensation. Investigations are underway to determine the cause.

  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, several firecracker shops were engulfed in flames in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Thursday evening, according to police sources.

The inferno erupted near Garga Bridge, leaving 13 to 14 makeshift firecracker shops utterly destroyed. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, as confirmed by Bokaro City DSP Alok Ranjan.

Despite efforts to douse the flames, shopkeepers faced massive financial losses and are demanding compensation. Bokaro's BJP MLA Biranchi Narayan criticized the district authorities for alleged negligence, suggesting a proactive approach could have averted the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

