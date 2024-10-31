Left Menu

Lula Prioritizes G20 Over APEC Amid Recovery

Brazilian President Lula da Silva has withdrawn from attending the APEC summit in Lima to focus on the G20 summit in Rio and a key visit from China's President Xi Jinping. This follows his recent head injury, though reports confirm he is in stable condition and continues to work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 22:10 IST
Lula

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has canceled his attendance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, set for Nov. 14-15 in Lima, sources confirmed Thursday. Instead, Lula will concentrate on participating in the G20 summit, happening shortly after in Rio de Janeiro.

The decision comes as Lula focuses on hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Brasilia, in an event labeled by the Brazilian administration as its crucial diplomatic engagement for the year. Xi's visit is slated to occur just two days after the conclusion of the G20 summit.

Lula's decision follows a series of canceled trips due to a head injury sustained earlier this month. He skipped key UN summits and a BRICS meeting. Recent medical examinations confirm he remains in stable condition, showing no symptoms and is capable of normal work, though ongoing monitoring continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

