EU-Israel Trade Deal at Risk Over UNRWA Ban

The European Council President has warned that Israel's ban on the U.N. aid agency in Gaza could affect its trade agreement with the EU. This follows Israel's recent law banning UNRWA operations, prompting potential EU responses. Ireland previously called for a rights-based review of the agreement.

On Thursday, European Council President Charles Michel issued a stern warning regarding Israel's recent legislation that bans the U.N. aid agency UNRWA from operating in the country.

This decision has stirred potential repercussions, including the possible annulment of Israel's trade agreement with Brussels, a move that could severely impact diplomatic relations.

Highlighting the trade implications, Michel observed increasing momentum within the EU's political echelons to reassess the Association Agreement between the EU and Israel, especially as the EU remains Israel's largest trading partner.

