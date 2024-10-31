EU-Israel Trade Deal at Risk Over UNRWA Ban

On Thursday, European Council President Charles Michel issued a stern warning regarding Israel's recent legislation that bans the U.N. aid agency UNRWA from operating in the country.

This decision has stirred potential repercussions, including the possible annulment of Israel's trade agreement with Brussels, a move that could severely impact diplomatic relations.

Highlighting the trade implications, Michel observed increasing momentum within the EU's political echelons to reassess the Association Agreement between the EU and Israel, especially as the EU remains Israel's largest trading partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)