Tensions Mount: Iran's Potential Attack on Israel Looms

Israeli intelligence indicates Iran might attack Israel from Iraq, potentially before the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5. This planned strike could involve drones and missiles and might be Tehran's strategy to avoid direct retaliation inside Iran. Hostilities follow back-and-forth strikes between these nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 00:29 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 00:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli intelligence reports suggest Iran is planning an attack on Israel from Iraqi soil, potentially occurring in the days leading up to the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5. Axios, citing unnamed Israeli sources, reported this development on Thursday.

The anticipated assault is likely to involve drones and ballistic missiles originating from Iraq, indicating a strategic move by Iran to use its influence over Iraqi militias. This approach aims to minimize direct consequences within Iran's borders by complicating Israeli retaliation efforts, the report indicated.

The backdrop to these tensions is a pattern of reciprocal military actions between Israel and Iran amidst broader Middle Eastern unrest ignited by Gaza conflict. Recently, Israel conducted airstrikes on missile sites in and around Tehran in response to Iran's missile offensive against Israel on October 1. Iran vows to use all measures available to counter Israeli actions, according to its Foreign Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

