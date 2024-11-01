North Korean Troops: A New Frontline in Ukraine Conflict?

In a significant development, North Korean troops present in Russia's Kursk region are anticipated to imminently enter the conflict against Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted this on Thursday, urging China to leverage its influence over Pyongyang.

Blinken noted that Russia has been equipping these North Korean soldiers with artillery, drones, and basic infantry training, signaling an imminent intention for frontline deployment. He confirmed the presence of 10,000 North Korean troops in Russia with about 8,000 stationed specifically in Kursk.

Amid concerns, the U.S. plans to announce new security assistance for Ukraine, reiterating appeals to China for intervening more assertively in moderating North Korea's actions. Despite Beijing's calls for peaceful resolution, Washington accuses China of indirectly supporting Moscow's war efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)