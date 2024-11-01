Controversial Explosives Shipment Sparks Diplomatic Row

Egypt firmly denied allegations of supporting Israeli military efforts after reports emerged concerning a shipment of explosives at one of its ports destined for an Israeli defense firm.

The Egyptian Armed Forces strongly repudiated rumors circulating on social media, asserting that they do not assist Israel in military operations. Meanwhile, human rights lawyers in Berlin sought legal action to block the explosives shipment, arguing its possible use in Israel's Gaza conflict.

Despite the Egyptian ministry of transport clarifying that the explosives were meant for national military production, the MV Kathrin cargo ship experienced several port entry denials across Africa and the Mediterranean, intensifying the regional diplomatic tension.

