Controversial Explosives Shipment Sparks Diplomatic Row

Egypt refuted claims of aiding Israeli military operations following reports of an explosives shipment in its port. Lawyers filed an appeal in Berlin to halt the cargo, highlighting its potential use in Gaza conflict. The shipment faced multiple rejections across African and Mediterranean ports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 02:50 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 02:50 IST
Egypt firmly denied allegations of supporting Israeli military efforts after reports emerged concerning a shipment of explosives at one of its ports destined for an Israeli defense firm.

The Egyptian Armed Forces strongly repudiated rumors circulating on social media, asserting that they do not assist Israel in military operations. Meanwhile, human rights lawyers in Berlin sought legal action to block the explosives shipment, arguing its possible use in Israel's Gaza conflict.

Despite the Egyptian ministry of transport clarifying that the explosives were meant for national military production, the MV Kathrin cargo ship experienced several port entry denials across Africa and the Mediterranean, intensifying the regional diplomatic tension.

