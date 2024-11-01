US Sanctions Hit 275 Entities Overseas for Supporting Russian Military

The United States has introduced sanctions on 275 individuals and organizations, aimed at those allegedly backing Russia's military-industrial activities. Among the sanctioned entities, more than ten hail from India.

Sanctions have also been enforced on companies from China, Switzerland, Thailand, and Turkey due to their involvement in supplying Russia with advanced technologies and equipment crucial for its war efforts, according to the Department of Treasury's recent statement.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to obstruct global evasion networks, targeting both international and domestic Russian suppliers essential for Russia's military operations. The US and allies are committed to rigorously implementing these sanctions to hamper Russia's military machinery.

(With inputs from agencies.)