US Sanctions Hit 275 Entities Overseas for Supporting Russian Military

The US has imposed sanctions on entities from multiple countries, including India, for aiding Russia’s military-industrial operations. Sanctions target global networks, disrupting supply lines to Russia, and address efforts in several third countries to evade these measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The United States has introduced sanctions on 275 individuals and organizations, aimed at those allegedly backing Russia's military-industrial activities. Among the sanctioned entities, more than ten hail from India.

Sanctions have also been enforced on companies from China, Switzerland, Thailand, and Turkey due to their involvement in supplying Russia with advanced technologies and equipment crucial for its war efforts, according to the Department of Treasury's recent statement.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to obstruct global evasion networks, targeting both international and domestic Russian suppliers essential for Russia's military operations. The US and allies are committed to rigorously implementing these sanctions to hamper Russia's military machinery.

