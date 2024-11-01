Left Menu

Moroccan Activist Faces Trial Over Allegations of Spreading Fake News

Fouad Abdelmoumni, a Moroccan human rights activist, is set to go on trial after being charged with spreading fake news and offending institutions. This follows his social media comments accusing Morocco of leveraging migration and espionage to exert pressure on France. His trial will commence on December 2.

Rabat | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:52 IST
  • Morocco

A prominent Moroccan human rights defender, Fouad Abdelmoumni, will soon face trial on charges including the dissemination of fake news and offending national institutions, after allegations of Morocco's use of migration and espionage to influence France, as announced by a prosecutor in Casablanca.

Abdelmoumni was detained on Wednesday for questioning and released by Friday. His social media statements, according to the prosecutor, threaten the kingdom's interests and overstep free speech boundaries by including illegitimate claims.

Despite the criticisms, human rights organizations argue that charging him infringes on international rights to free expression. His trial is scheduled to begin on December 2. This follows remarks made amidst French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to Morocco.

(With inputs from agencies.)

