Left Menu

Minority Hindus Rally in Bangladesh Amid Rising Tensions

In Bangladesh, tens of thousands of minority Hindus are urging protection from attacks and the dismissal of sedition charges against their leaders. Demonstrations follow the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government. Hindu leaders claim increasing Islamist influence poses threats to their community's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:17 IST
Minority Hindus Rally in Bangladesh Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Tens of thousands of Hindus in Bangladesh have mobilized in a powerful demonstration demanding protection from mounting harassment and attacks. The community is urging national authorities to dismiss recent sedition charges against various Hindu leaders.

Around 30,000 Hindus gathered at a prominent junction in Chattogram under heavy police and military watch. Their demands for rights resounded as similar protests took place across the nation.

Fears have been heightened since the secular government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was toppled by a student-led movement. The forced resignation initiated a surge in attacks against Hindus, sparking grave concerns about rising Islamist influences in the predominantly Muslim country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024