Minority Hindus Rally in Bangladesh Amid Rising Tensions

Tens of thousands of Hindus in Bangladesh have mobilized in a powerful demonstration demanding protection from mounting harassment and attacks. The community is urging national authorities to dismiss recent sedition charges against various Hindu leaders.

Around 30,000 Hindus gathered at a prominent junction in Chattogram under heavy police and military watch. Their demands for rights resounded as similar protests took place across the nation.

Fears have been heightened since the secular government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was toppled by a student-led movement. The forced resignation initiated a surge in attacks against Hindus, sparking grave concerns about rising Islamist influences in the predominantly Muslim country.

(With inputs from agencies.)