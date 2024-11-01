Left Menu

Journalist Returns After Alleged Detention in Venezuela

Venezuelan journalist Nelin Escalante reappeared and confirmed his return to work on Instagram after he was reported missing. Allegations had surfaced of his detention by authorities in Caracas, amidst increasing reports of arbitrary arrests following the contested elections in July.

  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuelan journalist Nelin Escalante announced his return to work via a video on Instagram, ending a week of mystery following reports of his disappearance.

Press advocates had claimed Escalante was detained by authorities in Caracas, drawing attention to the country's contentious political climate.

The United Nations has criticized Venezuela's security forces for a surge in arbitrary arrests since the disputed elections in July, but the government has remained silent regarding Escalante's case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

