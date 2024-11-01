Left Menu

Sanctions and Appointments: The IMF's Russian Dilemma

Ksenia Yudaeva, under U.S. sanctions, is named as the IMF's executive director for Russia and Syria. Her appointment follows the outgoing director's announcement and raises issues amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The IMF halted economic assessments for Russia after objections from European countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 22:32 IST
Ksenia Yudaeva, currently under U.S. sanctions, has been announced as the new executive director for Russia and Syria at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as per the Fund's website.

This appointment makes Yudaeva, a former adviser to Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina, the successor to the outgoing Russian executive director. The U.S. Treasury and the IMF have both refrained from commenting on Yudaeva's ability to serve given the sanctions.

Yudaeva's role comes at a contentious time, considering Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which led the IMF to temporarily halt economic assessments of Russia following objections from European nations. The executive board of the IMF, which handles the Fund's daily operations, faces challenges in re-engagement discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

