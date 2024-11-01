Rising Tensions: Terrorist Attacks Surge in Jammu and Kashmir
In a recent string of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, two labourers were injured in Budgam, sparking widespread condemnation from political leaders. This constitutes the fifth attack since the Union Territory's government formation last month. The incident has raised concerns about escalating violence in the region.
In the wake of escalating violence in Jammu and Kashmir, two labourers hailing from Uttar Pradesh were shot at in Budgam district, marking the fifth such terror attack since the region's new government formation last month, officials reported.
Sufiyan and Usman, the injured, were promptly hospitalized and are currently in stable condition. Key political figures, including J&K's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, have condemned the attacks, expressing deep sorrow via social media.
The Kashmir valley has seen a spate of similar attacks, with criticism directed at the ruling BJP's handling of security measures in the volatile region. Calls for accountability and increased security have resonated throughout the community, echoing sentiments of frustration and concern for public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
