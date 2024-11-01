Delhi Pollution Debate: BJP vs AAP Over Diwali Firecrackers
The BJP has accused AAP of unfairly blaming Diwali firecrackers for Delhi's pollution levels, asserting instead that poor road conditions and vehicular dust are the culprits. They urge the AAP to focus on actual pollution sources, including road repair and adequate sewage treatment, rather than defaming Hindu traditions.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for targeting Diwali firecrackers as the cause of Delhi's air pollution, stating that the air quality remained largely unchanged even after the celebrations.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva emphasized that the blame should instead fall on the city's poor road conditions and vehicular emissions. The BJP claims there is a need for effective road maintenance, which could significantly reduce pollution levels.
The issue extends to water pollution as well, with AAP and BJP exchanging allegations regarding untreated sewage flowing into the Yamuna river, which both parties claim contributes to the city's environmental issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Chokes: Smog Envelops City as Air Quality Plummets
Thiruvananthapuram Airport Pioneers Indoor Air Quality Monitoring in India
Arvind Kejriwal Revives Life-Changing Schemes for Delhi's Underprivileged
Air quality 'poor' across Delhi, 'very poor' at 13 locations: Delhi Env min Gopal Rai:
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Blame Game Intensifies as Winter Nears