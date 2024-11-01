Delhi Pollution Debate: BJP vs AAP Over Diwali Firecrackers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for targeting Diwali firecrackers as the cause of Delhi's air pollution, stating that the air quality remained largely unchanged even after the celebrations.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva emphasized that the blame should instead fall on the city's poor road conditions and vehicular emissions. The BJP claims there is a need for effective road maintenance, which could significantly reduce pollution levels.

The issue extends to water pollution as well, with AAP and BJP exchanging allegations regarding untreated sewage flowing into the Yamuna river, which both parties claim contributes to the city's environmental issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)