Left Menu

Delhi Pollution Debate: BJP vs AAP Over Diwali Firecrackers

The BJP has accused AAP of unfairly blaming Diwali firecrackers for Delhi's pollution levels, asserting instead that poor road conditions and vehicular dust are the culprits. They urge the AAP to focus on actual pollution sources, including road repair and adequate sewage treatment, rather than defaming Hindu traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:42 IST
Delhi Pollution Debate: BJP vs AAP Over Diwali Firecrackers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for targeting Diwali firecrackers as the cause of Delhi's air pollution, stating that the air quality remained largely unchanged even after the celebrations.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva emphasized that the blame should instead fall on the city's poor road conditions and vehicular emissions. The BJP claims there is a need for effective road maintenance, which could significantly reduce pollution levels.

The issue extends to water pollution as well, with AAP and BJP exchanging allegations regarding untreated sewage flowing into the Yamuna river, which both parties claim contributes to the city's environmental issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024