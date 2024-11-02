Israeli Airstrike Eliminates Senior Hamas Official in Gaza

In a targeted airstrike in Khan Younis, the Israeli military announced it has killed senior Hamas official Izz al-Din Kassab. Kassab was reportedly one of the few remaining high-ranking Hamas members responsible for coordinating efforts with other factions in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian group Hamas expressed grief over the loss of Kassab in a public statement, in which they mentioned that Ayman Ayesh, another Hamas official, was also killed in the attack on their vehicle within the enclave.

Although Hamas sources confirmed Kassab's role as a local official in Gaza, he was not part of the high-level decision-making political office. This development marks another critical turn in the ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)