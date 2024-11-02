Left Menu

Israeli Airstrike Eliminates Senior Hamas Official in Gaza

The Israeli military conducted an airstrike in Khan Younis, killing senior Hamas official Izz al-Din Kassab, who coordinated with other groups in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian Hamas group confirmed the deaths of Kassab and another official, Ayman Ayesh, described by sources as a local group official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 00:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a targeted airstrike in Khan Younis, the Israeli military announced it has killed senior Hamas official Izz al-Din Kassab. Kassab was reportedly one of the few remaining high-ranking Hamas members responsible for coordinating efforts with other factions in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian group Hamas expressed grief over the loss of Kassab in a public statement, in which they mentioned that Ayman Ayesh, another Hamas official, was also killed in the attack on their vehicle within the enclave.

Although Hamas sources confirmed Kassab's role as a local official in Gaza, he was not part of the high-level decision-making political office. This development marks another critical turn in the ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

