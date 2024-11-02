Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kharkiv: Russian Missile Attack

A Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, resulted in the death of a senior police officer and injured 30 others, including civilians. The attack employed S-300 missiles, leaving parts of the city in ruins. Kharkiv remains a frequent target for air strikes.

In a devastating assault on Friday, a Russian missile attack struck Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, targeting a police location. The assault claimed the life of a senior police officer and left 30 other individuals wounded, according to the national police.

The late afternoon strike included four civilians among the injured, as reported via the Telegram app. It emphasized that the S-300 missiles were used by Russian forces during the strike, although these details could not be independently verified by Reuters.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov of the Kharkiv region shared images on Telegram, depicting rescue teams amidst the rubble. Some officers sustained severe injuries. Earlier in the day, a Russian bomb hit a residential building, further exacerbating the city's vulnerability from persistent air strikes since the February 2022 invasion.

