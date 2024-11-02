Seoul's Strategic Considerations Amid Global Tensions

During a news conference in Ottawa, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul addressed the possibility of Seoul sending more weapons to Ukraine. This potential move comes as North Korea's involvement with Russia raises concerns.

Minister Cho emphasized that all potential scenarios are currently under review by South Korea. The nation's response will be shaped by the level of North Korean military participation with Russian forces and the compensation received from Moscow.

The situation underscores the intricate geopolitical dynamics and the strategic decisions Seoul must consider amid escalating global tensions.

