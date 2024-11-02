Left Menu

Justice Under Scrutiny: Nigerian Minors Facing Death Penalty Amid Surging Protests

In Nigeria, 29 children, previously part of a protest against the high cost of living, are facing the death penalty. Legal experts argue the Child Rights Act prevents minors from such proceedings, and public outcry continues. Nigeria faces profound economic and governance challenges, with inflation soaring and acute food insecurity alarming international bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 02-11-2024 02:23 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 02:23 IST
Justice Under Scrutiny: Nigerian Minors Facing Death Penalty Amid Surging Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Twenty-nine children in Nigeria could be sentenced to death following their arraignment for participating in a protest addressing the nation's severe cost-of-living crisis. The court hearings took a toll, with four collapsing due to exhaustion before plea entry.

A total of 76 protesters face 10 felony charges, including treason and public disturbance, according to documentation from The Associated Press. Legal concerns arise as the charged minors, aged 14 to 17, are reportedly protected by the Child Rights Act, which prohibits criminal proceedings against children.

Public dissatisfaction grows amidst Nigeria's surging inflation and economic struggles, exacerbated by allegations of corruption among well-paid public officials. These challenges place the country, with its massive yet impoverished population, in the spotlight of a UN report as a 'hotspot of very high concern' for acute food insecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024