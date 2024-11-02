Justice Under Scrutiny: Nigerian Minors Facing Death Penalty Amid Surging Protests

Twenty-nine children in Nigeria could be sentenced to death following their arraignment for participating in a protest addressing the nation's severe cost-of-living crisis. The court hearings took a toll, with four collapsing due to exhaustion before plea entry.

A total of 76 protesters face 10 felony charges, including treason and public disturbance, according to documentation from The Associated Press. Legal concerns arise as the charged minors, aged 14 to 17, are reportedly protected by the Child Rights Act, which prohibits criminal proceedings against children.

Public dissatisfaction grows amidst Nigeria's surging inflation and economic struggles, exacerbated by allegations of corruption among well-paid public officials. These challenges place the country, with its massive yet impoverished population, in the spotlight of a UN report as a 'hotspot of very high concern' for acute food insecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)