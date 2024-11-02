Left Menu

Ceasefire Hopes Dashed Amid Middle East Tensions

Attempts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and groups Hamas and Hezbollah floundered as Israeli airstrikes claimed numerous lives in Gaza and Lebanon. Israeli operations continue despite international diplomacy efforts. Israel's military actions have heightened regional tensions, imperiling ceasefire negotiations and exacerbating humanitarian crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 02:44 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 02:44 IST
Attempts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and adversarial groups Hamas and Hezbollah collapsed on Friday as Israeli airstrikes claimed the lives of at least 68 individuals in the Gaza Strip, local medical sources reported. Israeli forces also targeted southern Beirut in a continuation of their military offensives.

According to Israeli military spokespeople, Izz al-Din Kassab, a senior Hamas official, was killed in an airstrike in Khan Younis. The elimination of Kassab, who was instrumental in coordinating with other factions in Gaza, represents a significant blow to Hamas.

Diplomatic efforts led by U.S. officials to de-escalate tensions fell short of achieving ceasefire agreements before the upcoming U.S. presidential election, as disagreements over terms persisted. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized national security priorities in his discussions with U.S. envoys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

