Israeli Strike Shuts Lebanon-Syria Border Crossing Again
An Israeli strike on Friday forced the closure of a border crossing between northeast Lebanon and Syria, previously reopened for cars after a prior attack in the same Syrian location. Lebanon's transport minister confirmed the renewed shutdown following the targeting of the Syrian border installation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 02-11-2024 03:12 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 03:12 IST
An Israeli strike on Friday led to the closure of a significant border crossing between northeast Lebanon and Syria, according to Lebanon's transport minister Ali Hamieh.
This crossing, recently reopened for cars following an earlier assault that hit the same location in Syria, has been shut again. The recent strike targeted just past the Syrian border installation, replicating a similar event from last month.
The closure underscores heightened tensions in the region and its implications on border governance and transport logistics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
