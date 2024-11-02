Israeli Strike Shuts Lebanon-Syria Border Crossing Again

An Israeli strike on Friday led to the closure of a significant border crossing between northeast Lebanon and Syria, according to Lebanon's transport minister Ali Hamieh.

This crossing, recently reopened for cars following an earlier assault that hit the same location in Syria, has been shut again. The recent strike targeted just past the Syrian border installation, replicating a similar event from last month.

The closure underscores heightened tensions in the region and its implications on border governance and transport logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)