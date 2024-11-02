Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Voter Rights in Battleground State

The Supreme Court has denied a GOP emergency appeal to exclude thousands of provisional ballots in Pennsylvania. The decision supports a state Supreme Court ruling that mandates the counting of these ballots, essential in the crucial presidential election battleground with 19 electoral votes.

Updated: 02-11-2024 04:19 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Supreme Court delivered a significant ruling on Friday, dismissing a last-minute Republican appeal which sought to discard thousands of provisional ballots in Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state.

By upholding a previous state Supreme Court decision, the justices ensured that provisional ballots from voters who had their mail-in ballots rejected would be counted in the tight presidential race.

As reported by state records, approximately 9,000 ballots arrived at election offices without essential elements such as a secrecy envelope, signature, or date, from the over 1.6 million submitted. With Pennsylvania's hefty 19 electoral votes, the ruling is a pivotal one.

