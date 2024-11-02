Floating Solutions: Transforming Water Supply in Sonbhadra

In an innovative move, floating structures, including a pump house and pipelines, have been installed on the Dhanraul Dam in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district. These pioneering measures are part of the Belahi Gram Group Drinking Water Project, conceived under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jal Jeevan Mission.

Faced with challenging hilly terrain and the legal complexities of using forest land, technical experts decided on a floating infrastructure solution. Rohit Yadav, Additional District Magistrate for Namami Gange, said the project seeks to supply water to 21,638 households across 210 villages, benefiting roughly 108,000 residents.

The Prime Minister's Har Ghar Nal Jal Yojana, initiated in 2019, has been instrumental in introducing multiple drinking water projects like this one in Sonbhadra, notably enhancing access to clean water. Locals, like Vijay Pratap Singh from Padri Khurd and Ritu from Khairahi village, report noticeable improvements in water availability and health.

