Arrest in Athens: Bomb Explosion Tied to Guerrilla Groups
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a homemade bomb explosion in Athens that killed one and injured another. Authorities suspect ties to anti-establishment guerrilla groups. The suspect denied involvement, despite sharing flat keys with the victims. An appearance in court is expected.
- Country:
- Greece
A 31-year-old man was arrested by Greek police following a homemade bomb explosion in Athens that resulted in one fatality and left a woman critically injured. Authorities reported on Saturday that the incident is suspected to be linked to anti-establishment guerrilla factions.
Anti-terrorism units believe the explosion occurred during the bomb's construction process. The suspect, who testified on Friday evening, reportedly acknowledged sharing the apartment keys with the victims but denied any role in the detonation.
The suspect will face a prosecutor later on Saturday. Notably, Greece has seen the emergence of various left-wing and anarchist groups over two decades, following the disbandment of 'November 17'. Though bomb and arson attacks became rampant during Greece's economic crisis from 2009 to 2018, their frequency has diminished in recent years but remains a concern.
