Tension Escalates: Mysterious Naval Incursion in Batroun

A suspected Israeli naval force made a mysterious landing in Batroun, Lebanon, capturing one individual. The incident is under investigation by Lebanese security forces. Pro-Hezbollah figures confirm the event but specifics remain unclear. Surveillance footage shows soldiers escorting a captive away on speed boats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 18:18 IST
Tension Escalates: Mysterious Naval Incursion in Batroun
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A suspected Israeli naval force reportedly landed in the Lebanese coastal town of Batroun early Friday, capturing one individual, according to a security source.

The Lebanese state-run National News Agency confirmed that security forces are investigating the incident, although Israeli and Lebanese authorities have not commented.

Pro-Hezbollah journalist Hassan Illaik claimed a large group of Israeli troops executed the operation, citing CCTV footage that reveals soldiers escorting a person to waiting speed boats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

