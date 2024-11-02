Tension Escalates: Mysterious Naval Incursion in Batroun

A suspected Israeli naval force reportedly landed in the Lebanese coastal town of Batroun early Friday, capturing one individual, according to a security source.

The Lebanese state-run National News Agency confirmed that security forces are investigating the incident, although Israeli and Lebanese authorities have not commented.

Pro-Hezbollah journalist Hassan Illaik claimed a large group of Israeli troops executed the operation, citing CCTV footage that reveals soldiers escorting a person to waiting speed boats.

(With inputs from agencies.)