Tragic End: Woman Found Dead in Delhi Home

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her live-in partner in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri. The woman's brother found her hanging and called the police. The police suspect Anar Singh, who lived with the victim after her husband's death, and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 12:19 IST
A young woman's life met a grim end in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, as police investigate a suspected murder case. The 25-year-old was allegedly strangled by her live-in partner, a tragic incident that has sent ripples through the community.

The authorities were alerted late Saturday night when the woman's brother, Golu, discovered her hanging in their home. Despite rushing her to GTB Hospital with Anar Singh, her live-in partner, medical professionals declared her dead on arrival.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, with a postmortem report expected to provide clearer insights. The absence of visible external injuries but presence of small ligature marks suggests possible strangulation. Singh, an autorickshaw driver living with the woman after her husband's demise, remains under suspicion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

