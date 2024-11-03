Tragedy in Alipurduar: Call for Justice and Reform

An alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in West Bengal's Alipurduar district has been characterized as horrific by Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the state's Assembly.

During a visit to the grieving family, Adhikari pledged full support, suspecting irregularities in the post-mortem that could impact legal proceedings. He challenged the Mamata Banerjee government to examine systemic failures that allow such crimes.

Villagers reportedly lynched one of the accused following the incident, while another suspect surrendered to authorities. The tragedy has heightened calls for justice and reform in the state's approach to sexual crimes.

