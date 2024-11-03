Left Menu

Tragedy in Alipurduar: Call for Justice and Reform

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, condemned a tragic incident in Alipurduar involving the alleged rape and murder of a minor. During a visit to the victim's family, Adhikari assured them of support and highlighted irregularities in the post-mortem procedures. He urged the state government to address systemic issues to prevent future crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 12:55 IST
An alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in West Bengal's Alipurduar district has been characterized as horrific by Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the state's Assembly.

During a visit to the grieving family, Adhikari pledged full support, suspecting irregularities in the post-mortem that could impact legal proceedings. He challenged the Mamata Banerjee government to examine systemic failures that allow such crimes.

Villagers reportedly lynched one of the accused following the incident, while another suspect surrendered to authorities. The tragedy has heightened calls for justice and reform in the state's approach to sexual crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

