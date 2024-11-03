Left Menu

Unconventional Strategies Lead to Tactical Victory in Srinagar

A meticulously planned anti-terror operation in Srinagar resulted in the elimination of Usman, a commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. The operation combined strategic planning with unconventional tactics to minimize collateral damage while neutralizing the threat. The mission underscores the complexities of maintaining peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-11-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 16:36 IST
  • India

A meticulously planned anti-terror operation unfolded in the bustling area of Khanyar, Srinagar, achieving a significant victory with the elimination of Usman, a high-profile Lashkar-e-Taiba commander. The operation was noted for its strategic acumen and the creative yet effective measures to overcome operational challenges.

Authorities disclosed that Usman was a notorious figure known for orchestrating numerous attacks since his infiltration from Pakistan around 2016-17. The operation's success hinged on detailed planning, which included a nine-hour preparation to ensure minimal collateral damage in the densely populated area.

This operation, which involved local police and the Central Reserve Police Force, not only marked a pivotal moment in counter-terrorism efforts but also highlighted the persistent hurdles security forces face in preserving peace in Jammu and Kashmir. The mission's approach reflects a commitment to innovative solutions in dealing with high-stakes threats.

