Unconventional Strategies Lead to Tactical Victory in Srinagar

A meticulously planned anti-terror operation unfolded in the bustling area of Khanyar, Srinagar, achieving a significant victory with the elimination of Usman, a high-profile Lashkar-e-Taiba commander. The operation was noted for its strategic acumen and the creative yet effective measures to overcome operational challenges.

Authorities disclosed that Usman was a notorious figure known for orchestrating numerous attacks since his infiltration from Pakistan around 2016-17. The operation's success hinged on detailed planning, which included a nine-hour preparation to ensure minimal collateral damage in the densely populated area.

This operation, which involved local police and the Central Reserve Police Force, not only marked a pivotal moment in counter-terrorism efforts but also highlighted the persistent hurdles security forces face in preserving peace in Jammu and Kashmir. The mission's approach reflects a commitment to innovative solutions in dealing with high-stakes threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)