Digital Arrest Deception: Unraveling Cybercrime Tactics in India

In a disturbing trend sweeping across Uttar Pradesh, cybercriminals have resorted to a new method dubbed 'digital arrest' to defraud unsuspecting individuals. Victims, including retirees and professionals, are tricked into transferring substantial sums under duress, with scammers masquerading as law enforcement authorities.

Posing as officials from the CBI and RBI, these fraudsters persuaded a retired banker and his wife to hand over more than Rs 1 crore. A senior doctor from Lucknow also fell victim to this ruse, losing Rs 2.81 crore. Such crimes have surged post-pandemic, with reports surfacing from Noida, Varanasi, and beyond.

Experts highlight that the technique capitalizes on victims' fear and confusion, leveraging threats and false accusations. Authorities stress the importance of public awareness and quick reporting to counter these offenses, while special teams work to unravel this complex web of deceit.

(With inputs from agencies.)