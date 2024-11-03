Left Menu

Terrorist Associate Arrested in Pulwama: Arms Seized

In Pulwama, security forces apprehended Sajad Ahmed Dar, linked to Hizbul Mujahideen, and seized arms including a pistol, ammunition, and grenades. His arrest followed the detention of another associate, Danish Bashir Ahangar, leading to further investigations and seizures.

In a significant operation, security forces in Pulwama have apprehended a terrorist associate connected to Hizbul Mujahideen. The arrest led to the discovery and seizure of arms and ammunition.

The suspect, identified as Sajad Ahmed Dar from Tahab, Pulwama, was detained by a joint team of police, the Army, and the CRPF on November 2. His arrest is tied to a case filed under the Explosives Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Dar disclosed his shop as the location where he concealed the arms, resulting in the recovery of a pistol, a magazine with 12 rounds, and two live grenades. His apprehension followed that of Danish Bashir Ahangar, leading to continued investigations and recoveries.

