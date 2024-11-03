Grenade Attack Injures Eleven in Jammu and Kashmir
At least 11 people were injured in a grenade attack by militants in a crowded flea market in Srinagar. The attack, intended for Indian security forces, caused panic among shoppers. This incident follows a recent killing of militant group members by Indian troops in the region.
In a significant escalation of violence in the disputed region of Kashmir, at least 11 individuals sustained injuries when militants hurled a grenade at Indian security forces, according to a police official. The incident took place in a bustling flea market in Srinagar on Sunday.
The militants misjudged their target, resulting in injuries to civilians instead, the official, who requested anonymity, informed Reuters. The group responsible for the attack remains unidentified, intensifying the climate of fear in the already volatile area.
Those injured in the attack were transported to a hospital for treatment, where their condition remains stable. This assault occurred a day following the killing of a leading Lashkar-e-Taiba commander by Indian forces. The region continues to be a flashpoint of conflict amidst ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
