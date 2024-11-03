Family Festivities Turn Fatal: Business Dispute Ends in Tragedy

A family celebration on Bhai Dooj took a tragic turn when a man was shot dead by his brother-in-law over a business dispute in northeast Delhi on Sunday, police reported.

The victim, identified as Hemant, was engaged in the garland-making business alongside his brother-in-law Ajay in the area. According to officials, tensions escalated during the visit, leading to a heated argument over their business dealings.

In the ensuing conflict, Ajay allegedly pulled a gun and fired at Hemant, hitting him twice. Ajay then fled the scene, and Hemant was rushed to JPC Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)