Family Festivities Turn Fatal: Business Dispute Ends in Tragedy

A business dispute during Bhai Dooj festivities led to a tragic incident in northeast Delhi. Hemant, a 35-year-old garland maker, died after being allegedly shot by his brother-in-law Ajay. Police are investigating the case further after the suspect fled the scene. Hemant sustained fatal injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 21:45 IST
A family celebration on Bhai Dooj took a tragic turn when a man was shot dead by his brother-in-law over a business dispute in northeast Delhi on Sunday, police reported.

The victim, identified as Hemant, was engaged in the garland-making business alongside his brother-in-law Ajay in the area. According to officials, tensions escalated during the visit, leading to a heated argument over their business dealings.

In the ensuing conflict, Ajay allegedly pulled a gun and fired at Hemant, hitting him twice. Ajay then fled the scene, and Hemant was rushed to JPC Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

