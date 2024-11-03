MP John Brittas Protests Over 'Hindi-Only' Government Replies

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has raised objections to the Union Government's practice of issuing 'Hindi-only' replies to parliamentary queries, arguing it contravenes language provisions and hinders non-Hindi-speaking MPs' effectiveness.

In a protest move, Brittas penned a letter in Malayalam to Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh, after receiving replies in Hindi, contrary to the norm of using English for communication with southern state MPs.

Brittas highlighted this concern on social media, sharing correspondence exchanged with Singh, and criticized the breach in language policy provisioned under the Official Languages Act, 1963.

