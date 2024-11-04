Left Menu

Yemen's Houthis Escalate Maritime Blockade on Israeli Vessels

The Houthis, aligned with Iran, announced the continuation of their maritime blockade against Israeli ships. Responding to intelligence on Israeli shipping companies transferring assets, they vowed to maintain this blockade, supporting Hamas and Hezbollah's resistance. The blockade persists until aggressions towards Gaza and Lebanon cease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 01:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 01:14 IST
Yemen's Houthis Escalate Maritime Blockade on Israeli Vessels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Yemen's Houthis declared on Sunday their intention to uphold a maritime blockade against Israeli vessels. This decision is based on recent intelligence suggesting Israeli shipping companies are offloading assets to other entities.

The Iran-aligned Houthi group has intensified attacks, showing solidarity with Hamas and Hezbollah in opposing Israeli actions in the region. Military spokesperson Yahya Sarea cited intelligence indicating that companies linked to Israel are divesting maritime assets to circumvent the blockade.

Sarea warned that any change of ownership will not be recognized, cautioning against cooperation with these companies. The naval blockade will persist until hostilities subside in Gaza and Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024