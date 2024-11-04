Yemen's Houthis Escalate Maritime Blockade on Israeli Vessels

In a significant development, Yemen's Houthis declared on Sunday their intention to uphold a maritime blockade against Israeli vessels. This decision is based on recent intelligence suggesting Israeli shipping companies are offloading assets to other entities.

The Iran-aligned Houthi group has intensified attacks, showing solidarity with Hamas and Hezbollah in opposing Israeli actions in the region. Military spokesperson Yahya Sarea cited intelligence indicating that companies linked to Israel are divesting maritime assets to circumvent the blockade.

Sarea warned that any change of ownership will not be recognized, cautioning against cooperation with these companies. The naval blockade will persist until hostilities subside in Gaza and Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)