Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify
Ukrainian air defense units were actively responding to a Russian drone assault on Kyiv, as explosions reverberated throughout the city. Military administration leader Serhiy Popko urged residents to remain in shelters, while witnesses in Kyiv reported hearing the intense operations of air defense units.
In a tense atmosphere, Ukraine's air defense units mobilized to repel a Russian drone attack targeting Kyiv, according to military officials on Monday.
The urgency of the situation was underscored by Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, who advised residents to 'Stay in shelters!' via a message on Telegram.
Amidst the chaos, Reuters reporters in Kyiv confirmed the sound of explosions, indicative of active air defense responses throughout the city.
