Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

In a tense atmosphere, Ukraine's air defense units mobilized to repel a Russian drone attack targeting Kyiv, according to military officials on Monday.

The urgency of the situation was underscored by Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, who advised residents to 'Stay in shelters!' via a message on Telegram.

Amidst the chaos, Reuters reporters in Kyiv confirmed the sound of explosions, indicative of active air defense responses throughout the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)