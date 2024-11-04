Tragedy at Chikkenahalli: College Student's Life Cut Short
A 21-year-old college student named Punith died after being allegedly attacked by three men at a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city. The men were reportedly abusing Punith and his friends and started filming his female friends in the pool. Arrests have been made.
A 21-year-old B.Com student, Punith, tragically lost his life following an alleged attack by three individuals at a farmhouse near the city, local police reported on Monday.
The incident unfolded on October 26 in Chikkenahalli, where Punith, accompanied by seven friends, was reportedly harassed by three attackers who began recording his female friends in the pool.
When Punith intervened, he was struck with a wooden log, sustaining severe head injuries. He succumbed to his injuries four days later, despite receiving medical attention. Authorities have since arrested the attackers, charging them with murder.
