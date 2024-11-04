Israel's Bold Move: Ending Ties with UNRWA

In a significant diplomatic shift, Israel has formally ended its longstanding agreement with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). According to a statement from the Israeli foreign ministry, this move ends over five decades of regulated relations since the agreement was first established in 1967.

The decision follows recent parliamentary legislation that prohibits UNRWA from operating within Israel, marking a serious blow to the agency's capabilities. UNRWA, which offers critical aid and educational services in the West Bank and Gaza, has been under scrutiny from Israel for allegedly perpetuating Palestinian refugee status and exhibiting anti-Israel bias.

The foreign ministry further stated that new partnerships with other international organizations would be explored to replace UNRWA's role. The cancellation comes amid heightened tensions following accusations that Hamas influenced the organization and used its resources during recent conflicts, evoking alarm among Western allies who fear adverse humanitarian consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)