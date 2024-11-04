Left Menu

Israel's Bold Move: Ending Ties with UNRWA

Israel has cancelled its agreement with the U.N. relief agency UNRWA, ceasing its cooperation with the organization. The move, driven by accusations against UNRWA of bias and ties with Hamas, has raised international concern over potential humanitarian impacts in Gaza, where Israel has been engaged in conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 11:15 IST
Israel's Bold Move: Ending Ties with UNRWA
Representative image Image Credit:

In a significant diplomatic shift, Israel has formally ended its longstanding agreement with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). According to a statement from the Israeli foreign ministry, this move ends over five decades of regulated relations since the agreement was first established in 1967.

The decision follows recent parliamentary legislation that prohibits UNRWA from operating within Israel, marking a serious blow to the agency's capabilities. UNRWA, which offers critical aid and educational services in the West Bank and Gaza, has been under scrutiny from Israel for allegedly perpetuating Palestinian refugee status and exhibiting anti-Israel bias.

The foreign ministry further stated that new partnerships with other international organizations would be explored to replace UNRWA's role. The cancellation comes amid heightened tensions following accusations that Hamas influenced the organization and used its resources during recent conflicts, evoking alarm among Western allies who fear adverse humanitarian consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024