Mumbai Woman Released After CM Death Threat

Fatima Khan, a 24-year-old IT graduate, was detained for allegedly threatening Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's life. Apprehended in Ulhasnagar, her interrogation indicated mental instability. Khan, who issued a WhatsApp threat, was released after a joint police operation by Maharashtra authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 12:07 IST
  • India

The Mumbai police have released Fatima Khan, a 24-year-old woman arrested for allegedly threatening the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, following an interrogation, officials reported on Monday.

Khan, an IT graduate residing in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, was apprehended during a collaborative operation by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and local police. After being brought to Mumbai for questioning, she was served a notice and released on Sunday.

Authorities disclosed that Khan, despite her qualifications, suffers from mental instability. Her father is involved in the timber trade. The case emerged after the Mumbai traffic police received a threatening WhatsApp message concerning Adityanath's resignation. With his impending visit to Maharashtra for the upcoming assembly elections, security remains heightened.

(With inputs from agencies.)

