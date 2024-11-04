Juveniles Apprehended After Dragging Delhi Cops: A Shocking Traffic Incident

In a daring incident that has shocked the nation, two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly dragging two Delhi Traffic Police personnel on the bonnet of their car during a routine traffic check. The shocking event unfolded on Saturday evening at the Ber Sarai traffic signal, near Vedant Deshika Marg.

According to police reports, the traffic officers, Assistant Sub-Inspector Pramod and Head Constable Sailesh, sustained injuries in the incident, which police claim was executed "with the intention to kill." Despite the dangerous encounter, both officers are recovering and investigations are ongoing.

The incident was captured in two viral videos, showing the officers clinging to the vehicle's bonnet for about 20 metres before one falls to the ground, narrowly escaping further harm as the vehicle speeds away. The swift police action led to the arrest of the juveniles, and further investigations are continuing to reveal more details about the planned escape.

(With inputs from agencies.)