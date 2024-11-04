Left Menu

Clash Over Waqf Bill: Opposition MPs Challenge Committee Chair

Opposition MPs are planning to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over complaints against Jagdambika Pal, chair of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill committee. They accuse him of making unilateral decisions and limiting their preparation time. This dispute has led to frequent protests and threatens to disrupt the committee's work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 13:23 IST
Clash Over Waqf Bill: Opposition MPs Challenge Committee Chair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition MPs involved in the parliamentary committee for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill are gearing up to confront Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. This move comes amid allegations against committee chairperson Jagdambika Pal for making unilateral decisions and attempting to 'bulldoze' proceedings without allowing sufficient preparation time.

The MPs have expressed their frustrations in a letter, circulated amongst themselves, and are contemplating stepping down from the panel if their grievances remain unaddressed. Sources indicate that a meeting with Speaker Birla is expected to take place shortly to discuss their concerns.

The opposition, including prominent figures like DMK's A Raja and Congress's Mohammad Jawed, has accused Pal of scheduling meetings consecutively and limiting witness interactions, arguing such actions undermine the committee's role. Pal, however, refutes these accusations, stating he has ensured adequate opportunities for all members to express their views.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024