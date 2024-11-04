Clash Over Waqf Bill: Opposition MPs Challenge Committee Chair

Opposition MPs involved in the parliamentary committee for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill are gearing up to confront Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. This move comes amid allegations against committee chairperson Jagdambika Pal for making unilateral decisions and attempting to 'bulldoze' proceedings without allowing sufficient preparation time.

The MPs have expressed their frustrations in a letter, circulated amongst themselves, and are contemplating stepping down from the panel if their grievances remain unaddressed. Sources indicate that a meeting with Speaker Birla is expected to take place shortly to discuss their concerns.

The opposition, including prominent figures like DMK's A Raja and Congress's Mohammad Jawed, has accused Pal of scheduling meetings consecutively and limiting witness interactions, arguing such actions undermine the committee's role. Pal, however, refutes these accusations, stating he has ensured adequate opportunities for all members to express their views.

