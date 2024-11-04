Left Menu

Tragedy in Almora: Bus Accident Claims 36 Lives

A devastating bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district resulted in 36 deaths and 24 injuries as a bus plunged into a gorge. President Drouapdi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and announced relief efforts. The local administration is actively involved in rescue operations.

Updated: 04-11-2024 14:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Monday claimed the lives of at least 36 people, with 24 others injured as a private bus fell into a deep gorge.

President Drouapdi Murmu expressed her sorrow over the loss of lives, describing the accident as heart-rending, and extended her condolences to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss, announcing an ex-gratia relief for the families affected and assured that local authorities are working tirelessly on rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

