Tragedy in Almora: Bus Accident Claims 36 Lives

A tragic bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Monday claimed the lives of at least 36 people, with 24 others injured as a private bus fell into a deep gorge.

President Drouapdi Murmu expressed her sorrow over the loss of lives, describing the accident as heart-rending, and extended her condolences to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss, announcing an ex-gratia relief for the families affected and assured that local authorities are working tirelessly on rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)