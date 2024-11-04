Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Indore: Two Arrested with Mephedrone

Two individuals were arrested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, for the possession of mephedrone worth Rs 40 lakh. The police intercepted them on MR-4 Road and found the narcotic substance. The suspects, Aamir Gauri and Ayan Khan, are charged under the NDPS Act with an ongoing investigation.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
In a significant operation, Indore police apprehended two individuals in possession of mephedrone valued at Rs 40 lakh on Monday, according to officials.

The arrest came after police acted on intelligence and intercepted the suspects on a motorcycle at MR-4 Road, discovering the narcotics in their possession, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Tripathi.

The accused, identified as Aamir Gauri and Ayan Khan, each carried 44 grams of mephedrone. They have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with further investigations underway to trace the origin and intended recipients of the drugs.

