Major Drug Bust in Indore: Two Arrested with Mephedrone

In a significant operation, Indore police apprehended two individuals in possession of mephedrone valued at Rs 40 lakh on Monday, according to officials.

The arrest came after police acted on intelligence and intercepted the suspects on a motorcycle at MR-4 Road, discovering the narcotics in their possession, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Tripathi.

The accused, identified as Aamir Gauri and Ayan Khan, each carried 44 grams of mephedrone. They have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with further investigations underway to trace the origin and intended recipients of the drugs.

