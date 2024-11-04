Left Menu

Tears of Injustice: Bushra Bibi's Emotional Court Appearance

Bushra Bibi, former Pakistani premier Imran Khan's wife, emotionally addressed a court, decrying injustice against her and her husband, who remain jailed despite denying corruption charges. She criticized the inefficiency of the justice system and legal representation, declaring she won't return to seek justice again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 17:17 IST
Emotional scenes unfolded in a Pakistani court as Bushra Bibi, the wife of jailed former premier Imran Khan, publicly expressed her frustration with the country's justice system. Her appearance before the Islamabad District Magistrate, Afzal Majoka, was to seek bail for both herself and her husband, each facing multiple charges.

Held at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, the hearing was marked by Khan's absence, as he was not permitted to attend in person or via video link. Taking the rostrum, Bushra Bibi tearfully recounted their ordeal, challenging the inefficacy of those meant to administer justice and lamenting their unjust sentencing.

Despite her release last month in connection with the Toshakhana case, her husband remains incarcerated. Both deny the allegations that led to their conviction and 14-year sentence for misappropriating state gifts, insisting they are victims of political persecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

