Georgia Court Upholds Absentee Ballot Deadline Amid Cobb County Delays

The Georgia Supreme Court has ruled that absentee ballots in Cobb County must be received by Election Day to be counted, denying voters any extensions due to delays.

A backlog in absentee ballot requests left thousands in Cobb County without their ballots until late last week. A lower court had ruled for an extension until Friday if the ballots were postmarked by Election Day, but the state's highest court overturned this decision.

Voters affected by the delay must now vote in person or submit their ballots at the county elections office by 7 pm on Election Day. Cobb County election officials have begun notifying these voters via email and text, following the Supreme Court's directive.

