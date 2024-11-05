Left Menu

Georgia Court Upholds Absentee Ballot Deadline Amid Cobb County Delays

The Georgia Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballots in Cobb County must be received by Election Day to be counted, denying an extension sought due to delays. Voters must vote in person or deliver ballots by the deadline. The decision came amid equipment failures and a lawsuit challenging the lateness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 05-11-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 09:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Georgia Supreme Court has ruled that absentee ballots in Cobb County must be received by Election Day to be counted, denying voters any extensions due to delays.

A backlog in absentee ballot requests left thousands in Cobb County without their ballots until late last week. A lower court had ruled for an extension until Friday if the ballots were postmarked by Election Day, but the state's highest court overturned this decision.

Voters affected by the delay must now vote in person or submit their ballots at the county elections office by 7 pm on Election Day. Cobb County election officials have begun notifying these voters via email and text, following the Supreme Court's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

